Ayodhya (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Chairman of the construction committee of the Ram temple here Nripendra Mishra on Saturday reviewed the construction work going on at the Ram Janmabhoomi.

Mishra also held a meeting with the office bearers of the temple Trust, along with L&T and Tata Consulting Engineers Limited functionaries.

According to Trust sources, expected deadlines have been fixed for the pending work, along with the dates for various construction work to be finished.

Mishra said that a pond, named "Pushkari", is being built.

He added that by June next year, the construction of the six temples of Hindu saints, the pond and the one-kilometre-long 'Parkota', which connects the corridors of the temples, will be completed.

The idols of the Hindu saints are under construction in Jaipur and the inspection of the idols will be done in the last week of January, Mishra added.

