Kolkata, Jan 7 (PTI) The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Tuesday held a workshop in the metropolis to improve the English writing skills of students.

The 'Hands on English Writing' workshop was attended by 300 students of 60 state-run and state-aided higher secondary schools in the city.

"Certain skills are required for English conversation, writing. From examination answer sheets to social media posts, proper and apt use of English words and phrases are important. This will equip the students to cope with future challenges in the journey," Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said in a statement.

The workshop will further help students learn grammar, vocabulary, syntax and organisaitonal structure of sentences, he later told PTI.

The headmaster of a state-run school and instructor of the workshop, Sandip Banerjee, said "we will impart working knowledge of English usage in written communication, and also wish to dispel students' fear about the language”.

Another council official said the pilot project will be repeated in a bigger way in future, involving more students and schools.

