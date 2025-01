New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Tuesday posted over twofold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 134.70 crore for December quarter 2024-25 mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 60.31 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, a BSE filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 7,385 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,599.63 crore in the same period a year ago.

