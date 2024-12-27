Bengaluru, Dec 27 (PTI) The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Friday announced extension of metro train timings on the Purple and Green Lines for the New Year's Eve, 2025.

The last train will depart from all terminal stations at 2 AM on January 1, 2025, while the final train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station (Majestic) will leave at 2:40 AM, it said.

In a statement, the BMRCL said, "Trains will operate at 10 minute intervals from 11 PM of December 31, 2024 up to the extended service period of the day. However, in view of anticipated congregation of crowd on MG Road, MG Road Metro Station will be closed for entry and exit from 11 PM on December 31, 2024. Trains will halt at nearby stations — Trinity and Cubbon Park for use by the commuters."

Passengers traveling after 11 PM from Trinity or Cubbon Park Metro Stations to any destination have been advised to use a return journey paper ticket priced at Rs 50.

"This paper ticket will be available for purchase in advance at all metro stations from 8 AM of 31st December 2024. Normal QR code tickets and cards are also valid for travel from these stations," it stated.

To avoid overcrowding at any particular station, the BMRCL has advised commuters that those heading towards Whitefield and Silk Institute shall use Trinity Metro Station for boarding, while passengers traveling towards Challaghatta and Madavara shall use the Cubbon Park Metro Station.

