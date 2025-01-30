Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly's Budget Session will begin on Friday with Governor Haribhau Bagde's address.

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said Bagde would deliver his address at 11 am.

Separate meetings of the legislative parties of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress were held on Thursday, in which issues to be raised in the House during the session were discussed.

The meeting of the BJP MLAs was held at the chief minister's residence.

According to the scheduled programme, the third session of the 16th Rajasthan Assembly will begin with the governor's address. The motion of thanks on the governor's address will be discussed on February 3, 5 and 6.

The government will reply to the motion on February 7.

The House will go on recess from February 8 to 18. The budget will be presented on February 19.

