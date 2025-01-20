Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) The Math of Kerala at the Maha Kumbh is running a pink bus facilitating breast cancer detection in women, under the guidance of spiritual leader Maa Amritnanadamayi.

Sant Brahmarishi Eknath, associated with Maa Amritanandamayi Math, told PTI that the bus with the mammography facility has been prepared for Rs 4 crore. It has all the equipment required for breast cancer screening.

He said that women are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer after the age of 40. If it is detected in the first stage, it can be treated at a much lesser cost at Maa Amritanandamayi Hospital in Faridabad.

Eknath also said that a lot of women are hesitant to get breast cancer checked in time. Therefore, Amma has sent this bus for women for the first time in Maha Kumbh. It was inaugurated in Faridabad in 2022.

"Amma has also put a mobile mini hospital bus into service for this fair. This bus has an X-ray facility, pathology lab, minor operations and treatment facilities. This bus has been connected to the main hospital through satellite with the help of ISRO so that the specialised doctors of Faridabad can guide from there," he said.

He informed that apart from this, 50 paramedical staff have come from Faridabad and Cochin who are serving in this camp and the hospital built in the fair.

