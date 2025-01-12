Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) An alleged cattle lifter was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) here on Sunday, police said.

Also Read | What Is Sex Toy Hacking? What Are the Risks?.

Mohd Mansha alias “Gunnu”, a resident of Raipur Jagir Bhadhrotre, was the fourth alleged bovine smuggler or cattle lifter booked under the PSA in the Nagrota sub-division of Jammu this month, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | January 13 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 13.

Mansha, who was named in five FIRs at different police stations since 2021, was apprehended from the Domana area and subsequently sent to a jail under the Act, he said.

The spokesman said his activities were hurting the sentiments of a particular community, prompting police to prepare a dossier for his detention under the PSA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)