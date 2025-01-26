Lucknow, Jan 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated the people of the state on the 76th Republic Day and appealed to everyone to resolve to follow duties listed in the Constitution.

Chief Minister Adityanath, in a post on the X, said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the 76th Republic Day!"

He said, "This glorious festival is an opportunity to express gratitude to our great Constitution, democratic traditions and the immortal sons of the country."

"Let us all resolve to follow the duties given by the Constitution. Jai Hind!" he said.

