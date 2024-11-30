Shimla, Nov 30 (PTI) Newly-elected state secretary of CPI-M, Sanjay Chauhan, on Saturday said the party will give Himachal Pradesh a better alternative than the BJP or the Congress.

Addressing party workers and office-bearers on the concluding day of a three-day conference of the state committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) here, Chauhan announced that CPI-M will hold mass movements on public issues across the state.

"Our party will become the voice of the labourers, farmers, middle-class, women, students, youth, Dalits, backward classes, minorities and all the working class people in the state," Chauhan said.

Lashing out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, Chauhan said that since 2014, when the BJP government come to power at the Centre, "two Indias" have been created in the country.

"On one hand there is a 'suffering India' of poor people, while on the other there is a 'shining India' of rich people. And the gap between the two has only widened. Today, the rich are getting concessions while the poor are being looted," the CPI-M leader said.

Chauhan also hit out at the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government, accusing the Congress of implementing "anti-people and neo-liberal" policies causing sufferings to the common people.

The CPI-M also constituted a 32-member state committee during the conference, officials said.

