Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) Jammu District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya has directed officers to conduct a detailed assessment of agricultural land beyond the border fence to address the challenges faced by farmers in these restricted areas, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

During a meeting attended by Border Security Force (BSF) officials and subdivisional magistrates concerned, Vaishya emphasised the need for accurate documentation of inaccessible farmlands along the International Border.

The spokesperson said the subdivisional magistrates were instructed to carry out ground-level mapping and identify land parcels that the farmers were unable to cultivate.

"This will include direct engagement with the affected farmers and coordination with the BSF to ensure comprehensive data collection," the official said.

