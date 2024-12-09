New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Monday said it has partnered with e-commerce firm Flipkart to support tech startups across India.

The collaboration will enable access for startups to industry reports, research papers, data sets and other studies published by government authorities for market research and fast-track patent applications filed by startups for timely opportunities, it added.

Also Read | Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2024-25 Br-101: Draw Date, Time, Ticket Price and First Prize Details - Know Everything Here.

Joint Secretary in the DPIIT Sanjiv said the MoU will create synergy for a thriving environment to enable Startups to scale new heights.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said the company will provide resources, guidance, and support for different milestones, such as prototype development and offer connections and insights for international expansion.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Derailments to Railway Mishaps, Check List of Major Train Accidents in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)