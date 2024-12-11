Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) E-commerce and tech startups are moving with the market demand by redefining policies and introducing hybrid staffing models to stay flexible amidst fluctuating requirements, TeamLease Services said on Wednesday.

The shift toward hybrid staffing models, coupled with technological advancements, underscores the resilience and adaptability of e-commerce and tech startups, according to the company.

"As we embrace this transformative phase, focusing on talent retention, inclusion, and upskilling will be key to sustained growth and innovation," TeamLease Services Senior VP and Business Head at Balasubramanian A said in a statement.

This analysis is based on Teamlease Services recent 'Employment Outlook Report H2 FY25'.

He said the e-commerce sector has been a trailblazer, leveraging hybrid staffing to navigate operational complexities ensuring scalability, enabling businesses to address varying levels of demand efficiently.

Meanwhile, e-commerce and tech startups are driving growth with 73 per cent planning workforce expansions, signaling a net employment change of 8.9 per cent, Balasubramanian said.

This surge is fueled by advancements in AI and the increasing adoption of direct-to-consumer (D2C) models, he added.

AI has emerged as a cornerstone of these industries' strategies as e-commerce firms are deploying real time inventory management systems, predictive analytics, and automation to optimise supply chains and enhance customer experiences, he noted.

E-commerce and Tech startups are also leveraging AI-powered customer insights and product innovations, driving demand for specialised roles like full-stack engineers and cloud architects, essential for creating seamless digital ecosystems, Balasubramanian added.

