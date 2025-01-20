Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Family members of a rape victim who allegedly committed suicide in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district pelted stones at the accused's house and vandalised a motorcycle parked outside it on Monday, police said.

Family members claimed the accused on Sunday issued threats to her to withdraw her complaint on the alleged rape, after which she committed suicide.

On Monday, police reached the accused's residence and controlled the situation and deployed additional forces to maintain order.

Family members alleged that the woman was allegedly raped several times by a neighbour and his accomplices and had threatened to make public photos and videos of the incident.

Police said the victim's husband had earlier lodged a complaint about the alleged rape in October 2024. One accused was arrested two months ago and is in jail. Three other people who were named in the FIR are still out, police said.

DSP Anil Doria said the woman allegedly committed suicide after the accused issued threats to her on Sunday. According to her husband, three persons broke into their house when his wife was alone and said they would "take her away" if she did not withdraw her case.

The victim's husband had complained to the police about the matter on January 19. According to police, he alleged that a neighbour had secretly made "obscene photos and videos" of his wife.

The post-mortem of the woman's body was conducted on Monday, a day after her death.

