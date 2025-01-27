Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) A man and his son were arrested on Monday for allegedly forcing a woman to convert after the son made physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage, police said.

The accused, Anis Ahmed (52) and Shakib Khan (25), from Peer colony of Arthala, Sahibabad were arrested from DLF colony, a police officer said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, Trans-Hindon Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil said.

During interrogation Shakib revealed that he lured the woman on the pretext of marriage and had physical relations with her, police said.

Later when the woman pressured him to marry her, he refused and pressured her to convert her religion, they said.

The accused were arrested, when they were going to the woman's house along with their relative, to terrorize her to withdraw the case which she had registered at Shalimar garden police station, the DCP said.

