New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Centre on Tuesday said the fifth bulk shipment of 720 tonnes of buffer onion will reach the national capital on November 21 as part of its market intervention to control prices.

This marks the continuation of the government's initiative, started last month, to transport buffer onion from Maharashtra to Delhi via railways for the first time. So far, 4,010 tonnes have been dispatched for retail sale at Rs 35 per kg.

"Another shipment of 720 tonnes, fifth in the series, has left Nashik yesterday and likely to reach Delhi by 21st of November," according to an official statement.

From the fourth bulk shipment of 840 tonnes that arrived on November 17, the government has allocated 500 tonnes to Mother Dairy, 190 tonnes to NCCF and 150 tonnes to Nafed for retail sale across Delhi-NCR.

The government noted that bulk shipments have significantly impacted onion prices in Delhi, both at wholesale and retail levels.

Besides Delhi, similar initiatives are underway in other cities.

The government recently dispatched 840 tonnes each to Chennai and Guwahati. Another 840 tonnes shipment to Guwahati is planned this week, while Lucknow will receive a similar quantity in 2-3 days.

The Centre has decided to increase onion disposal following supply constraints in certain markets during the festival season and mandi closures.

Cooperative Nafed has requested two additional rakes for Delhi-NCR and one for Guwahati this week. Cooperative NCCF plans to deploy another rake in the coming week, while road transport is being scaled up.

The government will also release onions from Sonipat cold storage to cater to Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi.

Of the 4.7 lakh tonnes of buffer stock maintained this year, the government has already disposed of 1.50 lakh tonnes.

