Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Fintechs' portfolio outstanding in the riskier personal loans segments dropped by 10 per cent in the September quarter, a self-regulatory organization (SRO) for the sector said on Monday.

In a data release -- which comes amid concerns on the personal loans front, which have even led to actions from RBI to curb lending in it -- Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) said the loan outstanding dropped to Rs 66,683 crore at the end of September compared to Rs 74,057 crore in June.

Also Read | EPFO ATM Card, Mobile App: From EPFO 3.0 Launch Date to Withdrawal Limits, Here's All You Need To Know.

The SRO said loans unpaid for over 90 days increased to 3.4 per cent from 3.2 per cent in June.

West Bengal (4.1 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (3.7 per cent), Rajasthan and Gujarat (3.6 per cent) each had the highest incident of stress, it added.

Also Read | What Is a Penny Stock? Risks, Rewards and Other Details About Shares of Companies That Trade at Low Prices.

The first half of the fiscal witnessed a reduction in the average ticket size per borrower to Rs 9,225 against Rs 10,222 in FY24, it said, adding that 41 per cent of the loans in the first half were under Rs 25,000.

Digital personal loans by Fintech NBFCs accounted for 12 per cent of the overall personal loan market by sanction value in the Q2, it said, adding that they were over three-fourths from a volume perspective, which illustrates lower ticket sizes.

The data analyses the performance of 71 fintech non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)