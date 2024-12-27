New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Gwyar Hall canteen on Delhi University's main campus on Friday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No one was reported hurt.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: SBI Invites Applications for 600 Probationary Officer Vacancies, Apply Online at sbi.co.in; Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

According to the DFS, a call regarding blaze was received around 10.55 am.

"Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control. No injuries or casualties were reported," he added.

Also Read | Odisha Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Released At odishapolice.gov.in, Objections Open Until December 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)