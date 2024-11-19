Srinagar, Nov 19 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in a residential locality in the backwaters of Dal Lake here on Tuesday, causing damage to at least six structures, officials said.

"A fire broke out in Abi Gurpora area of Rainawari, in the Dal Lake. The blaze has been brought under control," an official of the Fire and Emergency services said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 19 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

He said at least six residential structures were gutted in the blaze.

"A detailed report on the destruction is being prepared while the cause of the fire is being ascertained," he added.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Complete Guide on How to Vote, Check Voter List and Find Your Polling Station Online Before Polls on November 20.

There was no report of anyone getting injured in the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)