New Delhi, January 6: A major fire broke out in the forest area near Modi Mill in Okhla in southeast Delhi on Saturday evening, fire officials said. At least seven fire engines have been pressed to douse the blaze, they added. According to officials of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call was received at 4.52 pm about the fire in the forest area near Modi Mill Flyover. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Forest Near Modi Mill Flyover at Mathura Road, Seven Fire Tenders Rush to Spot (See Pics).

Delhi Fire

#WATCH | Delhi: A call regarding a fire in a forest near Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road was received. A total of 7 fire tenders rushed to the spot. So far no injuries/causality reported: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/h1etb5nEZO — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

The fire department and local police are engaged in the firefighting operation, they said. The fire erupted on the roadside causing a huge traffic jam on the Mathura Road near Nehru Place and Kalkaji, the officials said. Traffic police personnel were deployed to regulate the traffic, they added.

