Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) A local court here has declared the election of an independent candidate as a corporator from one of the wards of the Municipal Corporation as null and void.

The court of Additional District Judge of Ghaziabad Indu Dwivedi had declared the election of independent candidate Ritu Chaudhary as null and void on Wednesday, District Government Counsel (Civil) Vipin Tyagi told PTI on Friday.

"Additional District Judge of Ghaziabad Indu Dwivedi has declared the election of the independent candidate Ritu Chaudhary from ward 35 (Akbarpur-Behrampur) as null and void on the basis of an election petition which was filed by advocates Jagdish Chauhan and Neeraj Saxena on behalf of Pintoo Singh who contested election as an independent candidate and was defeated by 23 votes only," Tyagi said.

The elections were conducted in 100 wards for the post of corporators of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation as a part of the Urban Local Bodies elections held in 2023.

The ward number 35 was reserved for OBC. In all, there were 8 candidates in the poll fray. Independent candidate Ritu Chaudhary secured 1471 votes, while runner-up Pintoo Singh got 1471 votes. BJP's Joginder Singh finished third, and managed to get 1231 votes.

Tyagi said that Pintoo Singh had filed an election petition against Ritu Chaudhary under section 62, of the UP Municipal Corporation Act 1959. The petitioner had levelled various allegations about the concealments regarding property details in the affidavit filed along with nomination paper, also having multiple votes, which were found factual.

"The court has also directed the district election officer to scrutinize the nomination papers of all the 8 contesting candidates within one month from the date of court order and declare the eligible candidate as elected," DGC Vipin Tyagi said.

DGC Tyagi further added that documents filed by the defeated candidate Pintoo Singh have also been found incomplete, that is why election of ward 35 would be conducted again.

The date will be declared by the district election officer. The court has also directed the District Magistrate Ghaziabad for initiating necessary action against the Returning Officer for dereliction of duty, Tyagi said.

