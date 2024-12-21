Gurugram, Dec 21 (PTI) A body of an unidentified woman was found in a drain in Sector 8 of IMT Manesar area, police said on Saturday.

The body, estimated to be of a woman aged around 25-years-old, showed no visible injury marks, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 21, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

It is suspected that the body was dumped in the drain nearly five days ago, as it was found in a decomposed state, the police added.

A black thread was tied around the woman's legs and neck, they said, and added that it was fished outof the drain on late Friday.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 21, 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The body has been shifted to a mortuary for identification and an FIR has been registered for further investigation, sub inspector Mahender Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)