Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi on Thursday chaired a state-level committee meeting on tackling drug-related crimes and called for a 15-day awareness campaign to strengthen anti-drug initiatives.

Joshi highlighted the need for a comprehensive approach that combines enforcement, awareness, and rehabilitation to address the growing challenge of drug abuse and trafficking in Haryana during a meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), according to an official statement.

He called for the launch of a fortnight-long campaign in alignment with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's vision of a "Nasha-Mukt Haryana" (drug-free Haryana) and suggested organising exhibitions and awareness programmes not only for school and college students but also for youth outside the education system.

The chief secretary further directed that these initiatives be actively promoted on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and X to maximise outreach and engagement.

During the meeting, which included deputy commissioners and district police chiefs who joined via videoconferencing, Joshi emphasised the need for regular inspections of drug de-addiction centres by local sub-divisional magistrates.

He instructed officials to submit detailed reports within 10 days to ensure compliance with standards and improve accountability in the operation of these centres.

Joshi also directed officials to create a dedicated cell to provide skill development and employment opportunities to those who have successfully completed de-addiction programmes to reintegrate them into mainstream society.

Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau Director General O P Singh said between January and November, the state registered 3,005 cases under the NDPS Act, leading to 4,523 arrests -- 819 individuals among them accused of handling commercial quantities of drugs, he said.

This intensified crackdown has also resulted in a higher conviction rate, with 428 individuals convicted this year'?s substantial step toward ensuring legal accountability, he said.

Additionally, the state made notable drug seizures, including 27 kg of heroin, 265 kg of charas, 8,520 kg of 'ganja' (cannabis), and over 10 lakh pharmaceutical drugs. Financial networks of drug traffickers have also been disrupted, with properties worth Rs 52.72 crore seized or forfeited, O P Singh said.

The state's 'Haryana Uday' initiative has played a pivotal role in raising awareness about the dangers of drug addiction, with over 2,495 awareness programmes reaching more than 16.43 lakh people across the state, the statement said.

Campaigns such as the light-and-sound show "Ram Gurukul Gaman," held in colleges and universities, have garnered significant attention, Singh said.

District police have actively promoted community-driven initiatives like drug-free wards, villages and panchayats, further strengthening grassroots participation in the fight against drugs, he said.

The state's 'Prahari' initiative identified 7,523 individuals as drug addicts, with 572 guided toward professional rehabilitation services offered by the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, the statement said.

Out of 104 de-addiction centres inspected, 99 were found to meet standards, while one non-compliant centre was penalised, it said.

