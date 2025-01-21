New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) HCL Technologies on Tuesday said it has expanded its global delivery footprint in Hyderabad with the launch of a new centre that will have a capacity for 5,000 people.

The new centre will provide cloud, AI (Artificial intelligence) and digital transformation solutions to global clients across industries such as hi-tech, life sciences and financial services.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline - Here's All You Need To Know.

Located in the Hi-Tech City, the 320,000 sq ft facility will house 5,000 people and come with Gold Certification from the Indian Green Building Council, underscoring HCLTech's commitment to sustainable business practices, according to a release by the IT services company.

"Hyderabad, with its world-class infrastructure and high-quality talent pool, has been a key location on HCLTech's global network. The new centre will bring cutting-edge capabilities to our global client base and contribute to the local technology ecosystem," C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech, said.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: Who Unfurls National Flag on R-Day? Who Is the Chief Guest? Who Are Special Guests? When Does Republic Day Parade Start? Get All Answers Here.

HCLTech has been present in Hyderabad since 2007.

With the brand new centre now, its footprint would span five centres and a capacity of 8,500 seats in the city, home to esteemed institutions like the Indian School of Business (ISB), International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) and Osmania University, which support a strong talent pipeline.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)