Una (HP), Jan 28 (PTI) Three tourists were injured when their vehicle rammed into a shop in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident, which occurred in Chitpurni town late Monday, caused huge damage to two shops near Jagdamba Vaishno Dhaba, officials said.

According to police, a Scorpio car broke into the shop and injured the three occupants inside the car.

The three were taken to a hospital and later referred to Jalandhar for treatment, a police officer said, adding that the injured hailed from Jalandhar in Punjab.

Ram Kumar, who runs a toy shop suffered a loss of about 3 lakhs, while Vandana, who runs another shop, has suffered a loss of 2 lakhs.

The car driver, Mandeep said the accident happened due to brake failure. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, sub-Inspector Sanjeev Kumar said.

