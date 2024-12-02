New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Monday reported a 3 per cent year-on-year jump in domestic wholesales to 4,32,888 units in November.

The company had dispatched 4,20,677 units to its dealers in November last year.

Also Read | Delhi Chalo March: Why Are Farmers Protesting Again? From MSP To Land Acquisition Act, Know Key Demands of Kisan Andolan Here.

Exports increased to 39,861 units last month from 27,172 units in November last year, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

The total sales rose to 4,72,749 units last month against 4,47,849 units in the same month last year, it added.

Also Read | Wipro Bonus Share Record Date: Wipro Announces Bonus Shares in 1:1 Ratio, Fixes December 3 as Record Date – All Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)