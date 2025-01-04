New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Saturday reported a 32 per cent growth in total wholesales at 58,01,498 units in 2024 over the previous year.

This included domestic sales of 52,92,976 units and 5,08,522 units exports, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 4, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Last month, total sales stood at 3,08,083 units, which included domestic sales of 2,70,919 units and 37,164 units exports, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)