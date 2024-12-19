New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it will equip its domestic product line-up with Amaron's battery technology.

The Amaron's Made-in-India AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) battery technology will be used as an SLI (Starting, Lighting and Ignition) battery and will be procured under the company's existing procurement agreement with Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, the automaker said in a statement.

The company aims to equip its models with the indigenously manufactured AGM batteries in Q4 of FY25, making it the first auto OEM in India to use localised AGM technology, it added.

The move is in line with automaker's dedicated efforts towards localisation and introducing locally sourced innovative technologies for Indian customers, the company said.

