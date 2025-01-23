New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) IDBI Bank on Thursday said its board has approved re-appointment of Rakesh Sharma as MD and CEO for three years.

The board has approved his re-appointment for a period of three years with effect from March 19, 2025 as per RBI's approval received in this regard, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

He joined IDBI Bank as MD & CEO on October 10, 2018.

Prior to this, he had a three-year stint as MD and CEO of Canara Bank till July 31, 2018.

