Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) A special CBI court here on Sunday sentenced the then postal assistant of General Post Office, Jaipur to three years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 10,000 in a bribery case.

The Special Judge for CBI cases, Jaipur also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused Ajay Kumar Parasar, an official statement said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Plan Nationwide Agitation After Finance Ministry Says No Plans to Establish 8th CPC.

According to the statement, CBI registered a case against the accused in August 2018 on the basis of a complaint. The complainant had alleged that Parasar as a postal assistant of GPO was demanding a bribe of Rs. 6,000 for releasing his parcel containing an Apple mobile phone.

Following the complaint, a CBI team laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe. After investigating the complaint, a chargesheet was filed against the accused on February 6, 2019 before the court of the special judge. The court found him guilty and sentenced him, it said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 22, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)