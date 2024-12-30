New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Energy and Infrastructure solutions provider Jakson Group on Monday said it has secured an order worth Rs 200 crore for a 50 MW solar rooftop project from OMC Power.

The project is expected to offset 62,500 tonnes of CO2 annually, equivalent to planting 25,00,000 trees, a statement said.

According to the statement, Jakson Group and OMC Power announced a partnership for the implementation of a groundbreaking 50 MW solar rooftop project.

This initiative, one of the largest solar Rooftop single orders in India to date, is valued at approximately Rs 200 crore.

Jakson will act as a key partner in implementing solar rooftop systems across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The official contract was signed in the presence of Jakson Group Chairman and Managing Director Sameer Gupta and OMC Power Managing Director and CEO Rohit Chandra.

Gupta said, "As a key player in one of India's largest Solar Rooftop projects, we at Jakson are honoured to contribute our expertise to this landmark initiative".

"This partnership between OMC Power and Jakson Group marks a significant step in Uttar Pradesh's journey towards sustainable development and energy independence," Chandra said.

Established in the year 1947, Jakson Group has evolved from specialising in diesel generator manufacturing to becoming a multifaceted energy solutions provider.

