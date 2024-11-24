Thrissur (Kerala), Nov 24 (PTI) A Pathanamthitta resident accused of duping parents of crores of rupees by promising MBBS seats in a reputed Tamil Nadu medical college has been arrested, the police said on Sunday.

Jacob Thomas (67), taken into custody by the Thrissur West police, allegedly collected large sums of money from parents of MBBS aspirants in Kerala and other states last year, claiming he could secure seats under the staff quota at the medical college, according to officials.

He was apprehended while attempting to flee to Malaysia via Chennai International Airport, the police added.

Thomas, over these years, was reportedly implicated in multiple cases registered at police stations in Thrissur West, Angamaly, Koratty, Pala, Pandalam, and Adoor, officials said.

Previously, four individuals were arrested in connection with the same case, police said.

