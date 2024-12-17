New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Kia India on Tuesday said it has launched a scrappage incentive scheme offering benefits to customers who opt to scrap their old vehicles.

The initiative allows customers to trade in or scrap their old cars, regardless of make or model, in exchange for a brand-new Kia model, the automaker said in a statement.

The scheme provides 1.5 per cent or Rs 20,000 (whichever is less) as an incentive on the ex-showroom price of any Kia vehicle purchased when customers trade in or scrap their old car, it added.

"This scrappage incentive initiative is not only aligned with the government's scrappage mandate but also reflects our dedication to empowering customers to make environmentally responsible choices," Kia India Senior Vice-President of Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said.

