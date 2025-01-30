New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Logistics exhibition LogiMAT India 2025 on Thursday announced its collaboration with Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC) to address the demand for 4.3 million extra workforce in the sector in India by 2030.

The logistics and global supply chain industry in India is witnessing remarkable growth, driven by technological advancements such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and IoT (Internet of Things), a statement said.

Also Read | What Is One Ring Scam? Know How Cybercriminals Use Missed Call To Levy Expensive Charges, Steal Sensitive Information.

With this, it stated that the demand for logistics expertise and skilled professionals is also increasing to meet the evolving challenges of the industry.

According to the LSC, 44 per cent of the workforce in the freight logistics sector has no vocational training, while only 4 per cent have received formal vocational training.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 30 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

To address this gap and enhance skill development in India's rapidly growing logistics sector, Messe Stuttgart India's show - LogiMAT India 2025 and the Logistics Sector Skill Council have joined forces, it stated.

As per their insights, 4.3 million additional workers will be required between 2024 and 2030, with concentrated demand in states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

This partnership is poised to focus on workforce upskilling through a combination of certifications and on-the-job training, ensuring that training programmes are closely aligned with the industry's evolving needs.

Additionally, the integration of emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, and ERP will play a crucial role in shaping the training programs, ensuring that the workforce is well-prepared for the future developments of logistics in India.

"As we look towards the future, the freight logistics sector is poised for significant growth, with employment projected to rise from 9.5 million in 2023-24 to 14.6 million by 2029-30, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate of 7.05 per cent,” Aditya Gupta, Interim CEO of Messe Stuttgart India, said.

The data also highlights that the Gross Value Added (GVA) of the logistics sector is projected to rise to Rs 17.36 lakh crore by 2030 from Rs 8.85 lakh crore in 2022.

The partnership between the LSC and LogiMAT India 2025 marks a significant milestone in advancing skill development within India's logistics and supply chain sector," Ravikant Yamarthy, CEO LSC said.

The second edition of India's largest logistics exhibition and satellite trade fair, LogiMAT India 2025, is all set to take place from February 13-15, 2025 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

LogiMAT India is the satellite show of Europe's biggest intralogistics exhibition, LogiMAT Stuttgart.

Organised by Messe Stuttgart India, it is a leading international trade fair for intralogistics solutions and process management with a world-class reputation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)