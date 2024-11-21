Bengaluru, Nov 21 (PTI) The Madras Sappers (Madras Engineer Group), one of India's esteemed army regiments, successfully concluded its landmark electric bike rally on Thursday in Bengaluru.

The rally, which began on November 16 from four locations—Kanyakumari, Belagavi, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram—culminated at the Madras Engineering Group Centre (MEG Centre) in Bengaluru, said a press release.

The event not only marked the 244th Raising Day of the Madras Engineer Group but also commemorated the 25th anniversary of India's victorious efforts in the Kargil War.

Over the past five days, the rally covered 2,000 kilometers across 20 cities in five southern states of India, added the release.

The officers participated in the rally in collaboration with Ultraviolette Automotive, riding the company's flagship F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycles, which offer a range of 323 kilometers per charge.

