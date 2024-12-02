New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old man who was absconding after allegedly killing a person in Delhi's northwest, an official said on Monday.

Police said the accused has been identified as Lalit Ram.

On November 20, Lalit, along with his brothers Sanjeet, Rohit and friend Sunny allegedly assaulted his neighbour in Samaypur Badli. Sanjeet allegedly attacked his neighbour Lallan with scissors, leading to his death, police said.

"While Sanjeet and Rohit were apprehended after the incident, Lalit Ram fled. Team traced Lalit in the Khera Kalan area in Delhi and he was apprehended," said the police officer, adding that Lalit admitted to his involvement in the murder, citing personal enmity as the motive.

