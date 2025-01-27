Faridabad, Jan 27 (PTI) A man was arrested here for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl from his neighbourhood, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Sunday when the girl when near her neighbour's slum, officials said.

The 35-year-old accused allegedly lured her to his slum and raped her. After some time, she reached out to her aunt, carrying blood stained clothes and told her about the incident, a police officer said.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and arrested the accused. The team along with the girl's family took her to BK Civil Hospital, he said.

An FIR has been registered at sector 8 police station and further legal action is underway, police said.

