Gurugram, Dec 4 (PTI) A man was killed on Wednesday morning when his motorcycle was hit by a speeding car here, police said.

The victim was identified as Sonu (25), working as a driver, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's kin, Ankit Kumar Pandey, he and Sonu had left for work in the morning on their motorcycles.

"I was a little ahead of Sonu and was moving towards Kabootar Chowk of Devendra Vihar when a speeding car suddenly took a U-turn, hit Sonu's motorcycle and fled," Pandey told the police.

He rushed Sonu to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, Pandey said in his complaint.

Sonu and Pandey are natives of Bihar and were residing in Wazirabad village in a rented accommodation, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem. An FIR was registered against the unknown driver and further investigation is underway, police added.

