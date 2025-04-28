New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Global Health, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, on Monday said it plans to invest around Rs 500 crore to set up a 400-bed super speciality hospital in Guwahati, Assam.

The company's board, in its meeting held on Monday, has approved the purchase of 3 acres of land from Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Ltd for Rs 30 crore plus incidental expenses for registration and possession of the land, the healthcare provider said in a regulatory filing.

The board has also approved plans to invest around Rs 500 crore, including cost of land, to develop the 400-bed super speciality hospital, it added.

Medanta's foray into the region will be transformative, bringing medical expertise and comprehensive care across more than 20 super specialities, including transplants and advanced robotic procedures, it said.

"This marks the beginning of a transformative journey to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and deliver advanced medical care closer to millions across Assam and its neighbouring states," Medanta Chairman and Managing Director Naresh Trehan stated.

The new facility aims to strengthen healthcare infrastructure with plans to serve over 50 million people across Assam and its neighbouring states.

The healthcare provider currently operates five hospitals in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Patna. It also has one hospital under construction in Noida.

Global Health shares on Monday ended 1.09 per cent down at Rs 1,201.50 apiece on the BSE.

