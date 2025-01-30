Muzaffarnagar, January 30: The body of a six-year-old missing boy was found stuffed in a bag in a village here on Thursday, police said.

Saif went missing from outside his house on Wednesday evening, Circle Officer Rajkumar Sav, adding that his body, bearing injury marks, was found stuffed inside a bag near a house in a village.

A detailed probe is underway and the body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

