Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau seized narcotic tablets and capsules worth Rs 14 lakh during an operation in Jaipur on Tuesday, an official said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said in a statement that it received a complaint on the Manas portal, following which strategic information was collected and a raid conducted at Agarwal Medical and General Store in Nawal Vihar.

NCB Zonal Director Ghanshyam Soni said 3,552 narcotic tablets and capsules worth an estimated Rs 14.20 lakh were seized.

The bureau team also arrested Nawal Kishor Kumawat and a case was registered against him.

Kumawat is being interrogated to ascertain the source of the drugs and information about the narcotics smuggling gang working in the area.

