Gurugram, Dec 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the construction of the 700-bed civil hospital to be built in Gurugram.

During the meeting, the additional chief secretary, health, Sudhir Rajpal said that the hospital will be built in the Civil Lines area on 7.73 acres of land at a cost of around Rs 990 crore.

The hospital will come up in the form of a 13-story building, which will include a basement. It will have 60 ICU beds, 12 operation theatres, and an emergency helipad.

He said the government may, if need be, move a school built nearby on a 2.3-acre land to accommodate more facilities for the hospital.

