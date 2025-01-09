Noida, Jan 9 (PTI) A man who intervened in a dispute that broke out after an accident in Gautam Buddha Nagar district here died of a heart attack, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday near Roza Jalalpur village when a motorcycle driven by Ravikant collided with a Mukesh Kumar's autorickshaw, leading to a dispute, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shakti Moohan Awasthi said.

Rajkumar, who was passing by, attempted to intervene in the altercation. When Ravikant called his two friends -- Rahul and Vikas -- a fight ensued between the two groups, the officer said.

In the meantime, Rajkumar's health deteriorated and he was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment, he added.

According to the officer, there were no injury marks on the victim's body and the postmortem report confirmed that he died of a heart attack.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mukesh, a case has been registered under relevant sections and the accused, Ravikant, Rahul and Vikas have been arrested, he added.

