Noida, Dec 17 (PTI) A teenage girl who went missing under mysterious circumstances was found by police and the accused was arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Inspector in-charge of Phase One police station, Amit Bhadana said accused Haleem was arrested. He said that both of them have agreed to get married in a temple.

He said police got the teenager medically examined, which confirmed rape.

A person living in JJ Colony in Sector-16 had filed a complaint on December 14 that his 17-year-old daughter was missing. He had accused Haleem and his elder brother of harassing the girl.

