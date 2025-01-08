Noida (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A motorcyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a bus here on Tuesday, police said.

Inspector D P Shukla, the in-charge of Sector 20 Police Station, said that an uncontrolled bus hit the wall of a power house and fell into a drain.

Shukla said that a motorcyclist named Shambhu (40) was passing by and he got hit by the bus.

Shambhu has been admitted to the hospital, he added.

Shukla said the police have taken the bus into custody and the bus driver named Raju has been arrested.

