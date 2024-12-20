New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Over 4 lakh applications have been approved through the National Single Window System (NSWS) portal till October 14 this year, the commerce and industry ministry said on Friday.

The national portal integrates the existing clearance systems of the various ministries/ departments of the Centre and state governments.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana December Installment Date: When Will Woman Beneficiaries Get INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? CM Devendra Fadnavis Gives Update.

Currently, approvals granted by 32 ministries/ departments and 29 states/UTs single window systems have been integrated with the portal.

It also said that a total of 277 central approvals and 2,977 state approvals can be applied through NSWS.

Also Read | What Is ChatGPT WhatsApp Number? How Does It Work? Know More About OpenAI’s New Experimental Feature, Step-by-Step Guidelines To Use It.

"Till October 14, 7.10 lakh approvals (applications) have been applied and 4.81 lakh approvals have been granted via NSWS, including FDI approvals, petroleum-related services, hallmarking and startup registration," a ministry statement said.

The ministry also said that the PLI (production linked incentive) schemes for 14 sectors have achieved significant milestones, including investments of Rs 1.46 lakh crore (USD17.5 billion), production/sales of Rs 12.50 lakh crore (USD 150 billion), exports worth Rs 4 lakh crore (USD 48 billion), and employment for 9.5 lakh individuals.

Over 1,300 manufacturing units across 14 sectors under 10 ministries/departments have been established in 27 states/UTs.

It also said that from 2000 to 2024, a total FDI inflow of USD 991 billion was recorded, with 67 per cent (USD 667 billion) received during the last ten financial years (2014-2024).

"FDI equity inflow in the manufacturing sector increased by 69 per cent, rising from USD 98 billion in 2004-2014 to USD 165 billion in 2014-2024," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)