New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Police have launched an investigation following complaints of gunshots in outer Delhi's Mundka area, officials said on Friday.

A PCR call was received on Wednesday midnight about open firing by some unidentified individuals in the area, an officer said adding that there were no casualties.

He said that upon reaching the spot, they questioned the complainants, who could not provide clear details about the incident as they appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Two empty shells were recovered from the spot, he said, adding that forensic and crime teams inspected the site.

The CCTV footages of the area are being checked to identify the accused. Their entry and exit points will be checked, the officer said.

A case has been registered and further investigation has been launched into the matter, he added.

