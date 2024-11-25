Aligarh (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) A police sub-inspector was seriously injured on Monday when his pistol accidentally discharged while he was depositing his weapon at the armoury at the Police Lines, a statement issued here said.

Investigation in the matter is underway, it said.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2024: Read Full Text of Preamble to Constitution of India on Samvidhan Divas.

According to the police statement, Sub-inspector Ankit Kumar of the Special Operations Group was having his weapon cleaned at the armoury when it accidently fell down and opened fire.

The bullet hit the wall and ricocheted and hit him near his back, the statement said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 25 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

He was taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College hospital of the AMU, where doctors said that his condition is stable. Further details are awaited.

Station House Officer of Civil Lines police station Ritesh Kumar said that no case has been registered in this matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)