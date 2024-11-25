New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) State-run Power Grid Corporation on Monday said it emerged as the successful bidder for an inter-state transmission project -- 'Transmission System for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph-IV (Part-4: 3.5 GW): Part A'.

The project comprises of establishment of 765/400kV sub-station at a suitable location near Ghiror (Distt. Mainpuri) in the State of Uttar Pradesh, 765kV & 400kV Transmission lines traversing in the States of Rajasthan & Uttar Pradesh, augmentation and bay extension works at under-construction and existing sub-stations in the States of Rajasthan & Uttar Pradesh, a BSE filing said.

According to the filing the Power Grid Corporation has been declared as the successful bidder under tariff based competitive bidding to establish Inter-State transmission system for the project namely 'Transmission System for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph-IV (Part-4: 3.5 GW): Part A' on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) has been received by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on November 25, 2024, it stated.

