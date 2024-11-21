Mohali, Nov 21 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government is following the footsteps of the great gurus, saints, seers, prophets and martyrs for the welfare of people and the development of the state.

He was addressing a gathering at the Jain Bhagwati Diksha Mahotsav here, according to an official statement. Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria was also present.

Mann said as the head of the state, he was duty-bound to safeguard the interests of all residents.

"Punjab is a blessed and sacred land where people from all religions, languages and sections of society reside peacefully and harmoniously," he said.

"Harmonious and peaceful co-existence of every religion in every society is important for the progress of the country," the chief minister added.

He said his government is committed to this noble cause and every step is being taken to strengthen the ethos of communal harmony in the state.

Mann called upon the people to follow the path shown by great religious leaders to further strengthen the ethos of secular, social and communal harmony in the society.

The chief minister said he has always enjoyed the blessings of the seers of the Jain community.

He also announced fulsome support and cooperation to the community for setting up a state-of-the-art hospital in the region.

