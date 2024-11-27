Chandigarh, Nov 27 (PTI) Two associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were held following an exchange of fire in Jalandhar, Punjab Police said on Wednesday.

Both the criminals were facing many cases, including murder and extortion, they said, adding three weapons along with cartridges have been recovered from them.

"Jalandhar Commissionerate Police (@CPJalandhar) apprehends two associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang in #Jalandhar after a hot chase and shootout," Punjab Police said in a post on X.

"The police opened fire in retaliation after the suspects fired at them during the chase. The arrested individuals have multiple cases registered against them, including Extortion, Murder, Arms Act & NDPS Act," it said in a post on X.

